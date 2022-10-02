Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

