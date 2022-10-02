Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $105,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

