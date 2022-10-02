Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $111,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $384.70.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.