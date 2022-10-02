Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Shares of MHK opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

