Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 501 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

