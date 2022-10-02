Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $29,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

