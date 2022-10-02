MAI Capital Management Sells 403 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.84 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.