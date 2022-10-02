Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,665,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 108,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,104 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

