Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

