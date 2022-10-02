Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.49% of First Trust Water ETF worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.