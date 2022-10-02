Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $253.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

