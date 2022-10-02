Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 778 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

