Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,357 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

