Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $54,184,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cigna by 103.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,099,000 after buying an additional 163,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.