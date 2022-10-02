Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.36.

