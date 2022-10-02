Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 57,042 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

