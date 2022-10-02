Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

