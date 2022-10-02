Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

