ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ChargePoint by 10,692.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $72,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $72,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,764,833. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

