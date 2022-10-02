Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

