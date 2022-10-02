HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.32. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

