Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VAW opened at $148.42 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

