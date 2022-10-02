Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

