CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 43.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.9% in the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

