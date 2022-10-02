CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Stock Performance

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVA opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.14. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

