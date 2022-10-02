Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.12

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 132538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $589,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 13.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $893,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

