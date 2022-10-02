First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,346,921 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,196,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346,921 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 31.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,971,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
