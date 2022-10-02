Edmond Safra Buys 87,294 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 87,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $170,223.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,072,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra bought 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

NYSE:FOA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

