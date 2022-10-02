Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.48

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 281998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 224,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.