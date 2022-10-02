Lars Ekman Sells 31,666 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $11,685.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

