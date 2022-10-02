Highlands Natural Resources (LON:HNR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 4,601,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 921,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Highlands Natural Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.70.

Highlands Natural Resources Company Profile

Highlands Natural Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds interests in two Colorado Shale projects covering an area of 7,500 acres in Colorado; Helios Two project covering 221,973 acres in Custer, Carter, and Fallon counties, Montana; and approximately 3,952 acres of land comprising the Gravity, a shallow natural gas prospect located in Emmons county, North Dakota, as well as a uranium acreage covering approximately 1,384 acres located in Grand county, Utah, the United States.

