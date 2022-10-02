John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,507,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $2.60 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.