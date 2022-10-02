Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $204.65

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $204.65 and last traded at $204.75, with a volume of 23543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $245.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

