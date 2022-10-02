Todd Berard Sells 463 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $10,658.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Todd Berard sold 52 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,204.84.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.