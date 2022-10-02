Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 5.6%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

