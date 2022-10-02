WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 192,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 144,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 424,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

