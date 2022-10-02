Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Purchases 200 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,696,016.04.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

