FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Down 7%

Shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 5,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

About FIBRA Prologis

(Get Rating)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

