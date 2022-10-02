Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 1,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTOXF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Sunday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

