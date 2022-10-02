MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €164.70 ($168.06) and last traded at €163.60 ($166.94). Approximately 306,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €162.55 ($165.87).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €175.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.