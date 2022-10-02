UMB Bank n.a. Sells 460 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.63 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

