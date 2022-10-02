UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.03 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.