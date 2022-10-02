UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,126,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after buying an additional 244,424 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $87.64 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.