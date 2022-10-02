UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

