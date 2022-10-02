UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.