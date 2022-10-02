UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.28 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

