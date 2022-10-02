The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.