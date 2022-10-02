UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

