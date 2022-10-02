UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

