Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

